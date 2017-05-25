Donald Trump has met the new leader of the secular world – Pope Francis

It’s an odd sight to see the Pope Francis – with his anti-war, anti-corruption, anti-violence and pro-environment beliefs – greeting President Trump whose policies are not those of the Western people he claims to represent says Robert Fisk.

“After two days lecturing a collection of head-choppers, dictators, torturers and land thieves, Donald Trump at last met a good guy on Wednesday. Pope Francis didn’t ask for a $100bn (£77.2bn) arms deal for the Vatican. He wouldn’t go to war with Iran.”

“He didn’t take the Sunni Muslim side against the Shia Muslim side in the next Middle East conflict. He didn’t talk about Palestinian “terror”.

Fisk was impressed that Pope Francis managed to keep his senses of humour and emerge from the meeting smiling “in a relieved, almost charming way – like a man who had just left the dentist’s chair.”

The Pope even tried to crack joke with the Melania about Croatian cookies which shows “even a distressed pontiff can retain a sense of humour amid spiritual darkness.”

Mrs Trump, it seems, did not get the joke and though the Pope was talking about Pizza.

Continue reading

Image: media.zuza.com

Robert Fisk is the multi-award winning Middle East correspondent of The Independent, based in Beirut. He has lived in the Arab world for more than 40 years,

News category: Opinion.