Kiwi women targeted by religious cult based in South Korea

South Korean cult, Jesus Morning Star, is trying to recruit young women in universities, shopping centres and churches in New Zealand.

Rev Dr Carolyn Kelly, chaplain at the University of Auckland, said JMS had been active for “quite some time” at the university and there were grave concerns for safety of female students.

Often they are promised lucrative modelling contracts.

But the cult, which uses multiple aliases, ultimately wants members to be “purified” by having sex with their leader Jung Myung-seok. Continue reading

