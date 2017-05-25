Religious icons in cars banned

An outcry in the Philppines about a new law banning religious icons in cars may be a bit overstated.

Amidst a raft of safety measures introduced to stop drivers from being distracted, hanging rosaries and religious icons have been banned from vehicles. Icons that don’t swing around are allowed.

Talking or texting on mobile phones, applying makeup, eating and drinking are also banned.

However, Father Jerome Secillano, executive secretary for public affairs at the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, says banning religious icons is “an overreaction, insensitive and lacks common sense”.

He says most drivers feel safer with religious icons in their vehicles, because they give them a sense of divine intervention and protection. Read more

