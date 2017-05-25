Religious leaders solidarity after Manchester

Pope Francis is among religious and world leaders and ordinary citizens offering prayers and support after Monday’s suicide bomb attack at a concert in Manchester.

Twenty-two people, including an eight year-old girl, died in the attack Islamic State is taking responsibility for. Another 59 were wounded.

Francis has sent a telegram to the victims of the “senseless act of violence”, commending rescue personnel and promising prayers for the injured and those who died.

He also asked God’s blessing of peace, healing and strength for Britain and particularly on the parents of the many young victims.

The Anglican Bishop of Salisbury, the Chair of the Muslim Association of Salisbury, and the Muslim Association of Salisbury were among those who reviled the attack.

“We utterly condemn this evil act which is intended to cause an increase in fear, hatred and division in our country and its communities,” their press statement begins.

Others offering support and prayers include British Prime Minister Theresa May, who said the attack was one of the worst terrorist incidents Britain has ever experienced.

Because this incident targeted Britain’s youngest citizens, it was particularly cold and calculating, she said.

She has raised the UK’s terror threat level to “critical” as a result of the attack.

A minute’s silence was held for the victims as thousands of people gathered at a vigil in Manchester’s Albert Square on Wednesday.

Source

News category: World.