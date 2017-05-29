Melania Trump is a practising Catholic

Melania Trump confirmed a little known fact after meeting Pope Francis last week: she is a practising Catholic.

The American First Lady said it was a meeting she will never forget.

Francis blessed her rosary beads during the audience which she, her husband President Donald Trump, first daughter Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attended.

After her audience with Francis, Melania prayed at the Bambino Gesu hospital chapel, where she left flowers for Our Lady.

She then spent most of the day talking and colouring pictures with the sick children.

“To spend time speaking to and colouring with children who have such a positive spirit despite illness was an amazing gift,” she said.

“The time I spent with the little ones in the Intensive Care Unit is something I will never forget, and I will pray for each of them daily.”

When the Trump family move into the Whitehouse later this year, Melania will be the first Catholic to live there since the Kennedy’s in the 1960’s.

News sources know nothing about when Melania became a Catholic.

Evidently she was born into a Communist family and not baptised as a child.

She and President Trump married in 2005 in an Episcopalian church. President Trump is a Presbyterian.

