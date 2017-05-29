Christchurch Cathedral Report – underlying problem remains

A Working Group report on the Christchurch cathedral, released last week addresses the question of who foots the bill.

It did not seem to have addressed the question who has the right to decide of what the function and purpose the Cathedral is.

Many people look on the cathedral as an “icon”, but others want a building suitable for contemporary prayer and worship.

Bishop Victoria Matthews asks, “What do people mean when they say our cathedral in the Square is an icon?”

In his opinion piece on Saturday Martin van Benynen suggested an answer.

“The cathedral is foremost a building which occupies a pivotal place in Christchurch’s most important public space in the city.”

He said it is the building most frequently associated with the branding of the city and has connections with the past and present

In his opinion the building, the history, the place in the landscape that far outweigh any function as a place of worship.

But worshippers want a place to pray and worship, not a museum.

In 2013 Christ’s College chaplain, Reverend Bosco Peters discussed three options suggested at that time for restoring the Cathedral.

None of them, in his opinion would be suitable for contemporary prayer and worship.

They “would enshrine an outdated concept of how a modern church ought to function,” he said.

“What is offered is essentially the 19th century plan, with three different ‘shells’ to keep the rain off us.”

Legislation gives Christchurch rebuild minister, Nicky Wagner the power to compulsorily acquire any buildings in Christchurch in order to aid the city’s recovery.

The Working Party report however recommended the Anglicans retain ownership of the building.

“In our view, a change in ownership would spark another series of acrimonious debates and would greatly reduce the level of funds that would be achieved through philanthropy.”

The working group report also recommends the Christchurch City Council consider a capital contribution to the restoration costs.

And it recommends the council contribute $500,000 a year to support the estimated $1m annual running costs for a restored cathedral – more than double the $240,000 the council gave the cathedral every year from 2004-05 to 2010-11.

Who pays the piper? Who calls the tune?

Source

News category: New Zealand.