Belgian euthanasia advocate set to tour NZ

Thursday, June 1st, 2017

A prominent euthanasia advocate is set to tour the country, with a series of meetings planned in different cities over the next few weeks.

Professor Jan Bernheim believes New Zealand should adopt laws to give terminally ill patients the right to choose to end their own life. Continue reading

