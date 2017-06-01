Belgian euthanasia advocate set to tour NZ

Mike King is a straight-up sort of guy. He calls a spade a spade. I don’t know him well, but whenever I’ve spent time with him his authenticity has radiated from his heart. King cares about mental health. He cares about saving lives. He cares about people. And he won’t waste his time with buck-passing Read more
This summer will mark the thirty-fifth anniversary of the installation of Cardinal Joseph Bernardin as the twelfth bishop and seventh archbishop of Chicago. He served the archdiocese and the church with singular distinction and is perhaps most remembered for his consistent-ethic-of-life approach to critical issues of the day. He was guided by three convictions: that
Dave Hansford wrote a book about the pest poison 1080 because "someone had to". "I'd grown tired of seeing the volume and the extremity and the sheer amounts of BS in circulation about 1080," he says. The result is a 318-page book called Protecting Paradise: 1080 and the Fight to Save New Zealand's Wildlife that dissects anti-1080 sentiment and answers sentence
The Popes want us to read poetry? Oh yes—and lots of it. You can probably rattle off the big-name poets the pontiffs often mention. Dante Alighieri and his Divine Comedy have been recommended for centuries. The temperamental master often appears in Vatican documents as "the supreme poet" or, as Pope Pius XI put it, the