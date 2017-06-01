Ten popes later, world’s oldest Sister dies

The world’s oldest Sister, Candida Bellotti, has died at her Italian convent. She was 110.
A professional nurse and since 1931 a “Camillian” – that is, a member of the Congregation of the Ministers of the Sick of Saint Camillus, Sister Candida lived under 10 popes.
They were:
- Pius X (1903-1914); Benedict XV (1914-1922); Pius XI (1922-1939);
- Pius XII (1939-1958); John XXIII (1958-1963); Paul VI (1963-1978);
- John Paul I (1978; John Paul II (1978-2005);
- Benedict XVI (2005-2013); and Pope Francis (from 2013).
