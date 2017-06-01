Religious places need protection

Religious places must be protected, say India’s Catholic bishops.

They are concerned about the way “some of the fringe elements feel empowered” to destroy them.

The bishops spoke out after a mob of more than 100 people attacked a church, breaking statues of Jesus, the Blessed Mother, a crucifix and damaging furniture in the newly constructed churc.

The Our Lady of Fatima church had been newly built and was blessed by Archbishop Thumma Bala of Hyderabad last month. Read more

