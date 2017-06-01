  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Russian Catholics a century after the revolution

Thursday, June 1st, 2017

Russian Catholics are reflecting on the past century since the revolution “in the light of faith and humanity’s ultimate redemption,” says Msgr. Igor Kovalevsky, secretary-general of Russia’s Catholic Bishops’ Conference.  Read more

 

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: