  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Exquisite 1,600-year-old frescoes restored

Thursday, June 8th, 2017

A set of 1,600-year-old frescoes in Rome’s catacombs have been exposed using modern technology.

Experts used the latest laser technology to uncover the centuries of grime smudging multi-coloured frescoes that adorn the ceilings of two crypts built for Roman grain merchants. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: , ,