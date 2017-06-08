  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
No belief in devil, no purpose in redeemer

Thursday, June 8th, 2017

Not believing in the devil isn’t a good idea, warns Philadelphia’s Archbishop Charles Chaput.

There is a medieval Christian saying, “no devil, no Redeemer,” he says.

“The modern world makes it hard to believe in the devil. But it treats Jesus Christ the same way. And that’s the point.” Read more

