A man who helped build modern Northland, the construction king, visionary and philanthropist Jack Guy, has died.

His legacy reflects a devout religious side as well as a deep empathy for people, and his love of Northland.

Guy was founding trustee and benefactor of the Catholic Homes Trust which built the Marian Heights Lifestyle Village. This trust is a major provider of emergency housing in Whangarei. Read more

