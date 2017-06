Marian College began site-sharing with Catholic Cathedral College in 2012 when damage caused by the 2011 earthquakes made its North Parade site uninhabitable.

Then-board chair Gerard Duignan said the schools would co-locate for up to four years, but Marian College principal Marylou Davidson said on Wednesday there were no plans to move until a new Catholic bishop was appointed. Continue reading

