Match your Myers-Briggs personality type to a patron saint

In the weeks before Easter the Church of the Resurrection, an Anglican Church in Wheaton, Illinois, had a graphic to illustrate how the different personalities of patron saints correspond with Myers-Briggs personality types.

They said the beauty of Holy Week is that with so many different services, there are opportunities for all of these expressions of worship.

You can be stretched in the less comfortable parts and be fully at home in the places where you connect easily, whether that’s with your hands in the air or in your pockets

Are you St. Francis or perhaps St. Joan (of Arc)? Check it out. Check it out

News category: Odd Spot.