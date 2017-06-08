Pope says charismatic renewal a current of grace

Catholic charismatic renewal is “a current of grace of the Spirit” Pope Francis told over 50,000 people this week.

Those present at the 50th anniversary of Catholic charismatic renewal celebrations came from 122 countries, sharing a common devotion to the Holy Spirit. Not all were Catholic.

Francis told them although there are many forms of charismatic expression, they are all works of the Holy Spirit.

“This current of grace is for all the Church, not just for some, and no one among us is the “master” and all the others servants. No.

“We are all servants of the current of grace,” he continued.

“Today we are here like in a cenacle, but an open sky, because we are not afraid of the open sky.

“We are gathered, all of us believers, all of those who profess that Jesus is the Lord. ‘Jesus is the Lord!’.

“It may be that your way of praying does not please some, but it is true that it is fully consistent with the biblical tradition.

Francis went on to point out that in the Psalms, for example, “David dances before the Ark of the Covenant full of joy.”

Before thanking them for entering “this current of grace”, Francis reminded them all to serve those in need, to look after the sick and the poor, and to do as their Pope expected of them.

Source

News category: World.