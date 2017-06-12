Churches tell PM: Housing security essential for healthy communities

Representative church leaders have met with the Prime Minister and Government ministers to ask for more action in the areas of immigration, housing and social investment.

Their views are influenced by the experience of their church congregations and church based social agencies in most New Zealand communities.

The church leaders that met with the Prime Minister included: Anglican Archbishop Philip Richardson, Baptist Daniel Palmer, Catholic Cardinal John Dew, Methodist Rev Prince Devanandan, Presbyterian Rev Richard Dawson, and Salvation Army Commissioner Andrew Westrupp.

Church social policy advisors also attended the meeting. Read more

