Combat elitism with inclusion Pope says at Global hangout

Young people can combat elitism with inclusion, Pope Francis told a global audience on Friday. He was taking part in a Google Hangout with youth from around the world.

He said “everyone has meaning,” even though the world will try to exclude certain people.

Society “is accustomed to exclude, to select, to attack, to shut out people,” he said.

He told his audience inclusion starts from when you realise you, yourself, have a meaning.

When you realise this it “is in your hands” to discover meaning in your life and in knowing what you are like and your own potential.

Knowing they can do this, people can also then give the same meaning to others he said.

This is the third time Pope Francis has use the Hangout to meet young people from around the world.

It was timed to coincide with the opening of a new Vatican office of Scholas Occurentes. Francis started Scholas when he was Archbishop of Buenos Aires.

This is an international move in schools “to encourage social integration and the culture of encounter through technology, arts, and sports”.

Francis said Scholas isn’t like the world, but instead it will “include, shake hands, give a hug, [refrain from] attack, and recognize that no one is a ‘no’… everyone is a ‘yes,’ a ‘yes’ for them and a ‘yes’ for others. To include, a ‘yes’ to give.”

Francis praised groups from Italy, Colombia, Haiti, Paraguay, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates for their “culture of encounter” at the global meeting.

Each group took turns giving a short presentation on the impact of their local “Scholas Ciaudadania” group.

