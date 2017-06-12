Diabolical criticism of Emeritus Pope vulgar, baseless

Cardinal Robert Sarah has strong words to say about the diabolical criticism the vulgar heap without any foundation onto Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI.

“The arrogance, the violence of language, the disrespect and the inhuman contempt for Benedict XVI are diabolical and cover the Church with a mantle of sadness and shame,” Sarah said.

“These people demolish the Church and its profound nature,” he added.

The opposition to the Emeritus pope emerged when he wrote an afterword to Sarah’s The Power of Silence: Against the Dictatorship of Noise, .

In it, Benedict wrote that Pope Francis deserves praise for appointing Cardinal Sarah to oversee the Church’s liturgy.

Benedict says Sarah speaks “out of the depths of silence with the Lord, out of his interior union with him, and thus really has something to say to each one of us.

“We should be grateful to Pope Francis for appointing such a spiritual teacher as head of the congregation that is responsible for the celebration of the liturgy in the Church,” Benedict wrote.

“With Cardinal Sarah, a master of silence and of interior prayer, the liturgy is in good hands.”

His critics responded by accusing Benedict of meddling in Church politics and trying to undermine Pope Francis.

One, the Italian liturgist Andrea Grillo, a longtime detractor of Pope Benedict, said “It’s as if Ratzinger suddenly renounced his renunciation and wishes to influence the decisions of his successor”.

He also accused Benedict of clericalism and hypocrisy.

“A Christian does not fight anyone,” Cardinal Sarah commented.

“A Christian has no enemy to defeat. Christ asks Peter to put his sword into his scabbard [Mt 26: 52-53]. This is the command of Christ to Peter, and it concerns every Christian worthy of the name” Sarah said.

