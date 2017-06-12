Mormon temple cheek-by-jowl with Vatican

Although a minority religion in 90-percent Catholic Italy, Morman worshippers are comfortable about practising their faith and report no hostility or prejudice to their form of worship.

The Mormans are presently planning to build a new visitor centre within a stone’s throw of the Vatican. They aim to attract converts to their faith.

The visitor centre will include an approximately 3,700-square-metre temple with two spires, just inside the beltway that encircles Rome.

This will be the centerpiece of the complex that will also include a family history center and lodging for pilgrims.

The temple is made of expensive construction materials and gained worldwide attention earlier this year when a 200-kilogram gold-leaf statue of the Mormon prophet Moroni was put on a spire.

The finance for the complex has come from Mormon Church tithes from around the globe.

Building a temple in Rome is a major sign of growth the 25,000-strong Italian church members are looking forward to, according to one of the congregation.

“Right now Italians go to the temple in Bern (in Switzerland) for baptisms and marriages, and it’s quite a trip.

“Building a temple in Rome is a major sign of growth of the church in Italy,” the father of four says.

