Accept bishop in Nigeria or face suspension Pope says

Pope Francis has given priests in the Diocese of Ahiara, Nigeria, 30 days to write him a letter.
They must promise obedience to him and accept the bishop appointed for their diocese or be suspended. Read more
News category: News Shorts, World.
Monday, June 12th, 2017
Pope Francis has given priests in the Diocese of Ahiara, Nigeria, 30 days to write him a letter.
They must promise obedience to him and accept the bishop appointed for their diocese or be suspended. Read more
News category: News Shorts, World.
Tags: Nigeria, Pope Francis