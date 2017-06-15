Can owning a dog make you a better Catholic? Mine did

It started out with an inside joke. My spouse and I, with our advanced education in theology and religious studies, discovered that if you replaced “God” with “Dog” in a lot of Bible verses, they became startlingly apt commentary on our lives with our own newly adopted dog.

Strangely, the more we found ourselves searching for dogvotionals, the clearer it became that our strange brown mutt was indeed serving as a spiritually helpful analogue for God.

Eternally loving and quick to forgive? Check. Uncannily all-knowing, especially about all matters food-related? Check. Profound otherness and incomprehensibility? Very much check. Read more

News category: Odd Spot.