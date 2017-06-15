Pope’s extraordinary climate change leadership

Pope Francis’s leadership on climate change is “extraordinary”, Canada’s Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says.

Mckenna has been in Italy to attend the G7 environment summit in Bologna and has participated in meetings at the Vatican to discuss the issues of migration and climate change.

“It is really important because we have to be talking to as many people as we can about the challenges that we face … and I think that the Pope has a real opportunity to reach Catholics around the world and beyond to get them really to act and realize that every single thing you do has an impact on our planet…” Read more

