Synod questionnaire for world’s youth launched

A questionnaire is seeking young people’s input for the 2018 Synod of Catholic bishops in Rome.

A new website has been created for the questionnaire, which seeks information about “Young people, faith and vocational discernment”.

The questions have been designed to help the Church better understand the lives, attitudes and concerns of 16- to 29-year-olds around the world.

Information about next year’s Synod is included on the website. There is also a link to an online, anonymous survey asking young people about their lives and expectations.

The answers gathered from the website will be collated to form the basis of the Synod’s working documents.

Most of the questions are multiple-choice and divided into seven sections.

These are: general personal information; attitudes and opinions about oneself and the world; influences and relationships; life choices; religion, faith and the church; internet use; and two final, open-ended questions.

Additional questions ask participants to “describe a positive example of how the Catholic Church can ‘accompany young people in their choices, which give value and fulfillment in life'”.

They are also invited to say something about themselves that hasn’t been asked in the questionnaire.

In addition, their views are sought on living arrangements, the best age to leave home and have a family, education, work, success, positive influences, confidence in public and private institutions and political or social activism.

Faith-related questions seek to find out how important religion is in their lives and who Jesus is to them.

The Synod’s website opened to the public yesterday.

The online questionnaire and related information is available in English, Italian, French, Spanish and Portuguese.

