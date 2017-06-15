US-Iraq deal sees many Chaldean Christians arrested

Dozens of Chaldean Christians were arrested by federal immigration officials over the weekend in the Detroit metropolitan area.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) who carried out the arrests, said in negotiations with the U.S. Iraq had “agreed to accept” the individuals.

ICE said those arrested had criminal convictions, including for murder, rape, assault, burglary, weapons violations and drug trafficking.

The unexpected arrests caused significant distress.

It was “a very strange and painful day for our community in America,” said Bishop Francis Y. Kalabat, who is the head of the Chaldean Catholic Eparchy of St. Thomas the Apostle.

“With the many Chaldeans that were awakened by Immigration Customs Enforcement agents and consequently picked up for deportation, there is a lot of confusion and anger,” he added.

About 40 people were arrested near or at their homes on Sunday. News reports say they were put on buses and taken to a federal detention center. They will be sent to Iraq.

Kalabat said the Eparchy was working with many agencies to try to stop the arrests and deportation.

They are seeking support from the U.S. State Department, members of Congress, the Iraqi Embassy, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and “any agency that could file an injunction to keep anyone from being deported”.

While agreeing that those arrested have criminal records, the bishop said “many who were picked up are not hardened criminals but for the last decades have been great citizens.”

“As a community, we’re all suffering, seeing the loss of our loved ones,” local priest Father Anthony Kathawa said.

