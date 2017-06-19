  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

At Bikers Church, the pastor rides a Harley

Monday, June 19th, 2017

At this Church the Christian faith is presented by bikers, for bikers, a unique amalgam of Christ, chrome and outreach to outcasts.

Besides the Sunday service, there is a Wednesday night “pit stop” Bible study and the weekly “Ironhead Teens Group.” Read more

Related Posts:

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,