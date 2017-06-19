National day of celebration marks Suzanne Aubert’s progress to sainthood

The Sisters of Compassion and the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference have announced the first Sunday of October as a day of celebration for the Venerable Suzanne Aubert.

Suzanne Aubert was the founder of the Sisters of Compassion, New Zealand’s only home grown order of Sisters.

In 1997 the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference supported the first part of the formal process, called the “Introduction of the Cause of Suzanne Aubert”.

Last year Pope Francis declared Suzanne Aubert ‘venerable’ – the second formal stage on the way to being declared a saint.

If Suzanne Aubert’s Cause for Sainthood is successful, she will be New Zealand’s first saint.

Bishop Charles Drennan, the liaison Bishop for Suzanne Aubert’s Cause, commented “kiwi culture readily celebrates its sports heroes and sometimes its arts and music high achievers.

“Suzanne Aubert’s gutsy life focused solely and relentlessly on the needs of others helps us also to celebrate a radical life of practical faith.”

He went on to say, “Mother Aubert’s life shifts holiness onto our streets and fields.

“Hers is a gumboots ‘n sleeves rolled up type of saintliness that resonates both in this country and overseas, with growing interest in her Cause in France and parts of the Pacific.”

Sister Margaret Anne, congregational leader for the Sisters of Compassion, said “The 1st of October gives us the opportunity to rejoice in the faith filled life of Suzanne Aubert but more importantly to dare to follow her example by taking the time to listen to the promptings of the Spirit.

Last year marked the 90th year since Aubert’s death in New Zealand after dedicating 66 years of her life to living among, learning from and wal

Read full press release

Source

Supplied Amanda Gregan

Communications Advisor – NZ Catholic Bishops

Te Huinga o ngā Pīhopa Katorika o Aotearoa

News category: New Zealand, Top Story.