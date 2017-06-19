Children with HIV and AIDS need help

Children with HIV and AIDS need better treatment like easier to swallow drugs say the World Council of Churches and many of Kenya’s faith leaders.

They are challenging pharmaceutical companies to step up and help.

The situation for very sick children in Kenya is bad, the church and faith leaders say.

They estimate 26,000 children living with HIV in Kenya need treatment, but are not receiving it. In addition, they say more than 9,000 cases of pediatric tuberculosis were recorded in 2016. Read more

