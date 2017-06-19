Half Iraqi, Syrian Christians have fled their homelands

When we are young, much of life experience seems unplanned and random. Our dear little hearts are torn by both love and disappointment, one as painful as the other, and without warning, days open up under our feet, hurtling us into some new happening. We sometimes feel out of control and don’t know where God Read more
The Second Vatican Council established that, “Christ summons the Church as she goes her pilgrim way… to that continual renewal of which she always has need”. At the launch of Wellington Diocesan priest Eddie Condra’s book, “Remapping Our Souls: Spirituality for Disillusioned Catholics”, I felt that we were responding to this summons. In a different Read more
The word “addiction” brings to mind alcohol and drugs. Yet, over the past 20 years, a new type of addiction has emerged: addiction to social media. It may not cause physical harms, such as those caused by tobacco and alcohol, but it has the potential to cause long-term damage to our emotions, behaviour and relationships. Read more
Adoley and her husband Mike (not their real names) attend one of Ghana’s mega churches. Both are university graduates. She is a seamstress and owns a small retail shop. He is an accountant. The couple live with Mike’s family, where Adoley sometimes feels she’s blamed for the couple’s childlessness after having three miscarriages. When they Read more