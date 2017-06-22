Bishop Justin calls politicians to welcome more refugees

On 2o0 July about 100 people from faith and community groups and many political parties gathered together on the front lawn of Parliament to call on politicians to vote with their conscience to at least double the refugee quota. Bishop Justin was there, he spoke to the crowds and urged us to ask, as Jesus commanded, who our neighbour is – before reminding us that our neighbours are the 60 million people who are displaced worldwide and who need homes.

Bishop Justin wrote an editorial for online magazine The Spinoff, and you can read it here. You can also check out some photos on our Facebook page.

