Four dubia cardinals publish text of letter to Pope

Thursday, June 22nd, 2017

The four so-called dubia cardinals, who have been asking Pope Francis to clarify the doctrinal consequences of Amoris Laetitia, asked him for an audience in May.

Francis has not answered their request or replied to the letter.

They released a copy of their letter to the press.

The letter was written by Cardinal Carlo Caffarra on behalf of Cardinals Walter Brandmüller, Raymond Burke, and Joachim Meisner.

It begins with the four renewing  “our absolute dedication and our unconditional love for the Chair of Peter and for Your august person, in whom we recognize the Successor of Peter and the Vicar of Jesus: the ‘sweet Christ on earth.’”

They go on to “most respectfully” ask for an audience with him as they have received no response to the letter containing their five questions, or doubts (dubia) they sent him on 19 September last.

They told Francis their concern is a great division in the Church on basic morality has resulted from Amoris Laetitia. Excerpts of the letter say:

“Despite the fact that the Prefect of the Doctrine of the Faith has repeatedly declared that the doctrine of the Church has not changed, numerous statements have appeared from individual Bishops, Cardinals, and even Episcopal Conferences, approving what the Magisterium of the Church has never approved, the letter says.

“Not only access to the Holy Eucharist for those who objectively and publicly live in a situation of grave sin, and intend to remain in it, but also a conception of moral conscience contrary to the Tradition of the Church…

“Numerous competent lay faithful, who are deeply in love with the Church and staunchly loyal to the Apostolic See, have turned to their Pastors and to Your Holiness in order to be confirmed in the Holy Doctrine concerning the three sacraments of Marriage, Confession, and the Eucharist…

“Faced with this grave situation, in which many Christian communities are being divided, we feel the weight of our responsibility, and our conscience impels us to ask humbly and respectfully for an Audience.

Source

  • Teresa Coles

    We need to pray to our Blessed Mother that Pope Francis will give an immediate answer to the Cardinal’s letter soon. The Catholic world is in state of confusion at the moment and this is a very important issue that needs addressing.

    • Jack Retter

      I wonder if the answer lies in the 100+ other cardinals who have not signed the letter and indeed who don’t feel it necessary to write a counter one ?

      Confusion within the Church has been around since ‘Adam was in nappies’; confusion and pain can be signs of growth.

      My mind also goes back to the confusion surrounding John XXIII calling a second Vatican Council and Paul VI writing of Humane Vitae.

      Without doubt, and despite his best efforts, the Pontificate of Benedict XVI was riddled with confusion.

      I get a very clear steer from Pope Francis’ dignified non-response; not being drawn into a further public spat. I get a similar indication of his thoughts on the matter by the profile of cardinals he is appointing to the College.

      On this occasion, perhaps Pope Francis is using silence to teach.

      • Teresa Coles

        Jack I still feel Pope Francis needs to respond to the Cardinals….We look to our Holy Father for answers on Faith and Morals.His silence is not going to teach anyone.

        • Jack Retter

          Yes of course we look to the Holy Father for answers and if I might suggest, he’s given them, indeed he’s teaching us many things in Amoris Laetitia.

          Rather than a black and white answer, spoon-feeding us, Pope Francis is giving us a framework to work with and giving Bishops’ Conferences a much greater role to play in their particular pastoral circumstance.

          If my memory serves me correctly, the Archbishop of Wellington John Dew actually went to the Synod on the Family and was one of the first to advocate for a pastoral solution.

          Some time later Pope Francis made Archbishop Dew a Cardinal.

          His elevation is unlikely to have happend had Pope Francis not supported his call for a pastoral solution.

          Let’s face it, these four cardinals are on the outer, they don’t particularly like Francis’ approach and I’m inclined to see them as being deliberately disruptive.

      • Toni Vercillo

        216 non signing Cardinals, to be exact, which is a glaring manifestation of the defiant challenge to the teaching authority of the Vicar of Christ by Burke+3.

  • Teresa Coles

    Jack I still feel Pope Francis needs to respond to the Cardinals….We look to our Pope for answers on matters of Faith and Morals ,so he should respond no matter what.

