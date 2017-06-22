  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
Pastor in trouble with the law after selling church to himself for $1

Thursday, June 22nd, 2017

Bishop Franklin L. Fountain the pastor of the Fountain of Youth Cathedral in Bridgeport, Connecticut, is in trouble with the law after he sold his church to himself for $1.

He was charged with first-degree larceny and second-degree forgery.

City property records show Fountain is now the owner of the church and property valued at $1.5 million.

“Isn’t this all ridiculous,” Fountain, 55, said after being released on a promise to appear in court. “I am the pastor and I deserve respect and I expect that this will all be worked out.” Read more

