Pastor in trouble with the law after selling church to himself for $1

Bishop Franklin L. Fountain the pastor of the Fountain of Youth Cathedral in Bridgeport, Connecticut, is in trouble with the law after he sold his church to himself for $1.

He was charged with first-degree larceny and second-degree forgery.

City property records show Fountain is now the owner of the church and property valued at $1.5 million.

“Isn’t this all ridiculous,” Fountain, 55, said after being released on a promise to appear in court. “I am the pastor and I deserve respect and I expect that this will all be worked out.” Read more

News category: Odd Spot.