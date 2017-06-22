  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
South Sudan promised US$500,000 from Pope

Thursday, June 22nd, 2017

South Sudan is about to get US$500,000  (NZ$700,000) to help pay for two hospitals, a school and farm equipment. Pope Francis is the donor.

The country is suffering the effects of decades of civil war and its people are facing starvation. Read more

