Things the Book of Proverbs taught me about marriage

I’ve only been married for four months, so I have a lot to learn about the sacrament. I’ve read countless blogs, listened to podcasts, watched videos and picked through my library’s section on marriage advice.

I’ve dug into the Bible to see what God’s word has to say about striving towards sainthood as a married couple – but the one place I wasn’t expecting to find great advice was in the book of Proverbs.

So when Father Pacwa (host of EWTN live!) released a new book on how the Proverbs are applicable to daily life, I had to check it out and see what he had to say to married couples.

I wasn’t disappointed.

The book of Proverbs holds so many verses that are applicable to daily life, regardless of your vocation.

But I found some great verses explained by Father Pacwa that had to do with the sacrament of marriage.

Father Pacwa’s newest book, The Proverbs Explained: A Blueprint for Christian Living helps relate each Proverb to different phases of life, and helps apply them to the spiritual journey as well.

Here are three things verses from the book of Proverbs taught me about marriage:

1. Fix dripping faucets before it starts raining

“A continual dripping on a rainy day and a contentious woman are alike” Proverbs 27:15

Have you ever had a dripping faucet in your home?

We have one in our apartment right now and it is the definition of annoying. Just when you think you have settled in for the night, the drip-drip-dripping of the faucet will not let you go to sleep.

Proverbs 27:15 says that the constant dripping of a faucet is exactly what an unresolved fight between spouses is like.

Like the dripping sound coming from the sink, constant nagging and unresolved problems between a husband and wife can make life hard to enjoy. Continue reading

Chloe Langr is a very short stay-at-home-wife, whose growth has probably been stunted by the inhumane amounts of coffee she regularly consumes.

