Vatican’s auditor general quits suddenly

The Vatican’s first ever auditor general, Italian financier Libero Milone, has resigned.

He has not given any reasons for his unexpected departure from the post, which he has held for just two years.

His role was to help ensure transparency in the Vatican’s finances.

In a statement, the Vatican said:

“It is noted that Doctor Libero Milone yesterday presented his resignation to the Holy Father from the position of Auditor General.

“The Holy Father accepted it. Thus concludes, by common agreement, the relationship of collaboration with the Holy See.

“While it wishes Doctor Milone every good for his future activity, the Holy See informs that, as soon as possible, a process will be activated to nominate a new director for the Office of Auditor General.”

Although neither Milone nor the Vatican has given any reason for Milone’s resignation, unnamed sources claiming to have knowledge of the situation say there had been a “clash of operational styles” between Milone and the departments his office audited.

The Administration of the Patrimony of the Holy See (APSA) has been particularly affected, the sources say.

APSA is the office of the Roman Curia that deals with the “provisions owned by the Holy See in order to provide the funds necessary for the Roman Curia to function”.

It manages the Vatican’s real estate holdings, pays Vatican employees’ salaries, acts as a purchasing office and human resources department, and manages the Vatican’s financial and stock portfolio.

