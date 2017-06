The prospect of retail tills ringing on Easter Sunday has Hamiltonians arguing the relative merits of convenience, commercialism, and Christianity.

Hamilton City Council’s suggestion was for retailers to choose whether to open while employees would be able to turn down the work.

But of 225 submitters, 71 per cent said no to the idea. Many mentioned the holiness of the day, worker rights and family time. Continue reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.