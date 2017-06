A federal judge in the US has given 114 Chaldeans and other Iraqis facing deportation a stay of at least two more weeks. During that time he will find out whether his court has the jurisdiction to rule on such matters.

The US Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested those waiting deportation on 11 June. Their arrests sparked protests as many of them are Christians and are likely to be persecuted when they get back to Iraq. Read more

