Committee of one: Pope Francis minus consistory

Pope Francis won’t be convening the traditional pre-consistory meeting before creating five new cardinals tomorrow.

The Vatican says the consistory will have a courtesy meeting today and Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, which is the Solemnity of the Saints Apostles Peter and Paul.

At this time Francis will impose the Pallia on the new cardinals. (The Pallia is a vestment symbolising the jurisdiction delegated to them by the Holy See).

The traditional pre-consistory meeting is an opportunity for the Pope to consult with members of the College of Cardinals, who act as his closest advisors.

Francis held pre-consistory meetings in February 2014 and 2015. They lasted two days, and enabled Francis to hear about issues and concerns from around the world.

He also updated the cardinals on Vatican-related issues and those of the universal Church.

Last November when Francis chose not to hold pre-consistory meetings, Vatican journalist Marco Tosatti speculated it was to prevent the “Dubia cardinals” from meeting Francis.

He said by sidestepping the pre-consistory meetings, Francis prevented the dubia cardinals from using the opportunity to press him to reply to their demands for clarification of Amoris Laetitia.

