Priest’s creative way of reaching youth goes viral

A priest’s creative way of reaching youth “went viral” at a music festival over the weekend.

Wanting to attract young people, US priest Fr. David Jenuwine went to a three-day music festival with roughly 30,000 people at it.

He set up a sign saying: Catholic priest. Blessings, Prayers, Confessions, Answers.

He also offered rosaries, prayer cards and miraculous medals. They went fast.

“That first night we gave away every rosary, every prayer card, every miraculous medal we had, but sure enough we found more, so we went out again Sunday,” Fr. Jenuwine said. Read more

