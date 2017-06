While the promise of a hearty breakfast for unbeatable value is enough to tempt anyone’s taste buds, the volunteer-driven Community Café at the Taranaki Cathedral Church of St Mary’s also serves up morning meals made with love.

Everyone is invited to dine at the Café from 7.30 to 10am every Tuesday for a suggested one dollar donation per dish – or more – or less, if they wish. Continue reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.