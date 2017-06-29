Fears for missing Chinese bishop

The Chinese government has ignored “grave concern” over the abduction of Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin of Wenzhou.

In response to the Vatican’s concerns for the bishop, Lu Kang, a spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry, said: “China opposes any country interfering in China’s internal affairs.”

Shao Zhumin was forced from his diocese on 18 May by the Chinese state. He has not been seen since.

Lu Kang also said China is “strengthening [its] management of religious affairs.”

The Beijing Government has consistently demanded control over the Catholic Church in China.

Shao Zhumin, who is a Vatican-appointed bishop, is not a member of the state-run Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association. As this is the case, he is part of the underground church not recognized by the communist government.

