ISIS desecrate consecrated hosts and church

Thursday, June 29th, 2017

ISIS militants desecrated another Catholic church last week in the southern Philippines island of Mindanao. The church is in the village of Malagakit.

The crucifix and images of  Our Lady and Christ were destroyed while consecrated hosts were thrown on the floor. Read more

