Pell says he is looking forward to finally having his day in court

At a brief appearance before journalists in Rome on Thursday Cardinal George Pell said he will return to Australia as soon as possible to clear his name.

Pell is due to appear in Melbourne Magistrates Court on July 18 for a filing hearing of the charges of historic sex offences that have been laid against him

“There have been leaks to media, there has been relentless character assassination – relentless character assassination, and for more than a month a decision on whether to bring charges,” he said.

“I am looking forward finally to having my day in court”.

A statement from the Holy See said that it had learned “with regret” of the charges against the cardinal.

It said that Pell, “acting in full respect for civil laws, has decided to return to his country to face the charges against him, recognizing the importance of his participation to ensure that the process is carried out fairly, and to foster the search for truth.”

“The Holy Father, having been informed by Cardinal Pell, has granted the Cardinal a leave of absence so he can defend himself,” the statement added.

On Wednesday, before the Police announced that charges were being laid Pell’s successor as Archbishop of Sydney, Anthony Fisher said, “Everyone supports just investigation of complaints but the relentless character attacks on Cardinal Pell, by some, stand the principle of innocent-until-proven- guilty on its head.

On Thursday Fisher praised Pell as “an honest man … the Cardinal Pell I know is a man of integrity in his dealings with others, a man of faith and high ideals, a thoroughly decent man.”

Fisher went on to warn that while all allegations of abuse must be investigated, “no-one should be prejudged because of their high profile, religious convictions, or positions on social issues.”

“The justice and compassion we all seek for victims of abuse includes getting to the truth of such allegations,” Fisher continued, adding: “We must now allow the impartial pursuit of justice.

Many observers predict that the trial will be a lengthy and complex affair and that the cardinal, who is 76, may not be in a position afterwards to return to his Vatican work even if he is cleared.

Pell has been the Vatican Prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy since 2014. He is considered one of the Catholic heirarchy’s most senior prelates after the Pope.

Victoria Police say Pell will face at least three serious sex assault charges, including at least one count of rape.

The police inquiry into the allegations involved three police detectives from Victoria flying to Rome to interview Pell last October.

They made it clear in a formal statement issued at the time that “Pell voluntarily participated in an interview regarding allegations of sexual assault.”

Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton echoes Pell’s request for a fair trial.

He says there has been a lot of speculation about the process that has been involved in Pell’s investigation and that “Pell was treated the same as anyone else in this investigation”.

Source

News category: World.