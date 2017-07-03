Abortions up to birth possible

Hundreds of doctors and medical students in the UK have signed a letter condemning a change in the British Medical Association’s (BMAs) abortion policy.

Last week two-thirds the BMA voted for the total decriminalisation of abortion. Doctors opposed to the change say the it could make way for abortions to be carried out until a full term baby’s birth.

They also say the change in policy won’t reflect the opinions of all the medical staff or majority of women in Britain.

“We represent a variety of positions on the issue of abortion, but believe this motion is out of keeping with both our duties as responsible professionals and the expressed wishes of British women with regards to the legality and regulation of abortion,” their letter reads.

They say legalising abortion is an extreme measure that could damage the BMAs reputation. It would also allow for abortions to be offered for any reason, a distinct difference from the current law which requires previous consultation.

One neonatal doctor, Jessica Hudson, resigned from the BMA following its controversial decision on Tuesday last week.

A further 20 doctors say they will also cut ties with the BMA. More are expected to follow.

Hudson, who is 29, says she can’t reconcile the BMAs new “extreme” position on abortion with her lifesaving work.

“As a doctor who looks after babies from 23 weeks, I am really happy that the babies we look after have a complete right to life enshrined in law.

“We wouldn’t dream of withdrawing care from a baby in one of the incubators at our neonatal unit just because parents didn’t want it.”

