English explains his stance morality and government

The Prime Minister Bill English says that “if you’re looking to the Government to be the arbiter of morality, you are going to be constantly, consistently disappointed.”

He believes that drives constructive social behaviour “is our families, our iwi, our churches, our communities.”

English was the guest at Family First’s 10th annual “Forum on the Family” in Auckland on Friday.

A number of speakers addressed the forum and Family First National Director Bob McCoskrie interviewed English.

The Labour leader Andrew Little declined numerous invitations to attend.

Newshub summarised the opinions English expressed in the course of the interview:

Abortion – against the practice but not seeking a change in the law. English said he accepts the majority of New Zealanders aren’t on side with his views on abortion.

Euthanasia – opposes any form of euthanasia. He said there are no safeguards that could be proposed that would change his views on euthanasia, “I don’t think you could make them adequate”.

Gay marriage – doesn’t oppose it but when asked if his own personal definition for the word marriage was between “one man and one woman”, he said, “Well that’s my definition of it”.

He went on to explain that he was married in the Catholic Church, and his views reflected those Catholic beliefs.

Pornography – has no interest or tolerance in porn whatsoever

English said it’s a challenging issue for police, “You couldn’t just ‘ban it'”.

He told the audience it’s not necessarily an issue for the Government to sort out.

