Priestly cassock making a comeback?

There’s no such thing as male privilege when it comes to suicide. International statistics confirm we’re three times more likely than women to take our own lives. For guys under 45, it’s the primary cause of death. Though women are worse off in many ways in society, this is one issue that disproportionally affects men. Read more
Nearly two decades after the reality TV craze took a firm grasp on our culture, viewers are really good at pretending the stars of these shows are only characters. Sure, we watch Lifetime’s revealing “UnReal” and skim juicy tell-all books and read about how reality TV is really made. But when we see cast members onscreen in outrageous situations Read more
ROME — What do the Sistine Chapel, a used car with 186,000 miles on the odometer and a statue of Our Lady of Lujan made out of metal from an abandoned factory have in common? Besides being found in the Vatican Museums’ collections, the 1984 Renault, the Renaissance frescoes, and the recycled scrap all help Read more
“I entrust sailors, fishermen, and all those in difficulty on the seas faraway from home, to the motherly protection of Mary, Star of the Sea, says Pope François in a “Tweet” posted on his account @Pontifex_en, this Sunday July 9, 2017, Sea Sunday. On this occasion, the Vatican published a Message of the Dicastery for Read more