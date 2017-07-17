  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
Elephant in the room

Elephant in the room: Priestly celibacy

Monday, July 17th, 2017

I’m stepping out of line here, but I believe someone has to put words to what the Holy Spirit has been telling us for years:  married priesthood needs to be reinstated.

The arguments against marriage for priests do not sit well with history or the majority of priests who claim they don’t cope with celibacy.

Paul states that the apostles’ wives accompanied their husbands in their ministry, this including Peter’s wife who worked with her husband in Rome. (1 Corinth.9:5)

The argument that the apostles left their wives to follow Jesus, has no substance. If that was so, who were all the women who followed Jesus and the disciples and provided for them?

The early church had married priests, bishops, popes.

There were problems when church property was passed on to the families of clergy, but I believe enforced celibacy creates greater problems.

Some of those are now seriously affecting us.

Let’s look at the healing that could come if marriage was an option for priests:

Vocations

We all know fine young men who would be in the seminary now, if they could have a wife and family.

To say marriage would detract from their vocation is not true, and it dishonours Orthodox churches which have always had married priests.

In America, approximately 50% of ordained Catholic priests have left- mainly to marry. I don’t know what the figure is for New Zealand, but if married men could come back, what a difference that would make.

Abuse

There are two victims in the tragedy of sexual abuse– the abused and the abuser.

We need to be clear-sighted about this epidemic. If we walk away from Nature, it will pursue us. The priests concerned were not bad men. Deprivation can cause distorted behaviour.

Getting real about marriage

I don’t think we can fully understand something we haven’t experienced.

There is a tendency for lay people to idealise priests and for priests to idealise marriage.

This can create unrealistic expectations, and surely does nothing to ease the loneliness and depression that affects some priests. Wouldn’t it be a relief if we all got real about the way we are made?

Working with women

When priests are allowed to marry, the church will also be relaxed about women working in ministry in the parish. Women find it demeaning to be treated as something foreign and slightly dangerous.

Image of God

In Catholic teaching, procreation in marriage is important. In Judaism, it’s about two people made in the image of God.

This comes from the creation story (Genesis 1:27) and the understanding that man is not in the image of God and woman is not in the image of God. It is man and woman together who are made in this image. Which is why it is said, “If a man cannot pray he should seek God in the arms of his wife.”

At a deeply spiritual level, this is what it means to be pro-life.

  • Joy Cowley is a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and retreat facilitator.
  • Image: Stuff.co.nz

  • Donna Te Amo

    Totally agree with Joy Cowley -well said.

  • RobertoGill

    I have heard it said that there is no shortage of priests where the faith is strong. This surprised me when I first heard this at the time as I thought the problem was occurring in virtually every country in the world. I have since heard, though, that not all places have a declining priesthood.

    The Lincoln Diocese in Nebraska, USA, has plenty of priests, which some observers put down to the orthodox approach of its local bishops and priests. Nearer to home, the Wagga Wagga Diocese in Australia can claim similar success. More information on these
    successes can be googled.

    I’m a great believer in not re-inventing the wheel, so I’m surprised that others not doing so well in attracting men to the priesthood don’t adopt strategies from those having success.

    Allowing married priests will certainly help to reduce our priest shortage, but let’s look also in cashing in on the success of those places that don’t have an issue.
    Bob Gill

  • Katalin Ajzner

    This topic is hardly an elephant in the room – the idea and the arguments are part of the liberal canon. The idea that having sex can be a spiritual experience is not new either (which is what I think the last paragraph is saying).

    No such arguments have been offered so far that are able to convince those who think otherwise. The counter-arguments are equally well known. I will just say some parish priests might find it demeaning to be thought of as potentially deprived to the point of child abuse. Men who live their vocations faithfully should not be tarred with the same brush as those who went into the priesthood to conceal their proclivities and to avoid questions about ever delayed matrimony.

    The Anglican Communion have married clergy. This has so far not stopped the steady decline in their numbers.

    This article is delivered in a way as if there was a real consensus in this question. Parts of it are composed in the first person plural and the reader is pulled into a theoretical “we” which agrees that married clergy should be reinstated immediately.

    I am a Catholic laywoman and I disagree.

    Finally, stating that this idea comes from the Holy Spirit does not guarantee that it is truly so.

