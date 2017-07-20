Charities Services considers new approach with Destiny Church

According to Department of Internal Affairs documents, a total of 15 Destiny Church-associated charities have been sent 49 notices over the last two years – which include reminders to file annual returns and also overdue notices.

Department of Internal Affairs Spokesperson Steve Corbett said the are now considering whether there is a need to change or strengthen their approach to more effectively apply the legislation to situations where there is persistent late filing

In the past, three Destiny-related charities have been removed from the charities register for failing to file an annual return as required under the Charities Act. Continue reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.