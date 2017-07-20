Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith’s new man

The Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith has a new undersecretary, with Pope Francis appointing Monsignor Giacomo Morandi to be its second highest-ranking official.

Morandi, who is from Italy, is a Biblicist (i.e. a person who interprets the Bible literally). He had already been chosen by the pope in 2015 to be the undersecretary of the congregation.

The congregation’s role is to ensure “the coherent and correct interpretation of Catholic theology”.

Morandi will work directly under Luis Ladaria Ferrer, who replaced Cardinal Gerhard Müller.

The 69-year old Müller took a conservative interpretation of Francis’s encyclical Amoris Laetitia in relation to divorced and civilly remarried Catholics.

Morandi, who has had wide pastoral and administrative experience has a licentiate in biblical sciences from the Pontifical Biblical Institute and a licentiate and doctorate in the theology of evangelization from the Pontifical Gregorian University.

He has also taught scripture at several institutions.

