Shroud of Turin – nanotechnology authenticates torture, blood staining

Nanotechnology has proven the man whose image is stained on the Shroud of Turin had been tortured, stabbed in the side and crucified.

Many people believe the shroud is the cloth Christ was wrapped in for the three days between the crucifixion and the resurrection. They also believe his image is the one on the shroud.

Others think it is a fake.

Researchers say this is the first time the nanoscale properties of a pristine fiber taken from the Turin Shroud have been examined.

Past research has produced varied results, with some researchers saying the cloth is a painted medieval representation of Christ.

Others like biochemist Alan Alder said the image was made of blood stains from the body that it had been wrapped around.

Italian National Research Council institutions say their recent test results contradict forgery theories, but confirm Alder’s.

Research leader Elvio Carlino says the cloth contains nanoparticles of creatinine bounded with small nanoparticles of iron oxide. The presence of these particles indicate severe polytrauma, not paint.

“Our results point out that at the nanoscale a scenario of violence is recorded in the funeral fabric and suggest an explanation for some contradictory results so far published.

“These findings could only be revealed by the methods recently developed in the field of electron microscopy,” Carlino says.

The research report has been published in the U.S. open-access peer-reviewed journal PlosOne.

